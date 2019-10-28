Online Originals: The future of Eastern Carolina’s regional airports

Eastern Carolina has three regional airports; Pitt-Greenville in Greenville, Coastal Carolina in New Bern, and Jacksonville’s Albert J. Ellis airport.

Although there is competition between the three, they’re all looking towards future expansion and ways to keep up with larger airports.

The Pitt Greenville airport has been around since 1940. Since then, it’s expanded quite a bit. Early this year Kim Hopper was made Executive Director of the airport. When Hopper took over, new branding and a runway project was already underway, which is now complete.

Now, Hopper has projects of his own in the making.

PGV Executive Director Kim Hopper pointing out areas where future changes will be made on the runway.

“We’ve got a very significant project coming up, it’s a little over four million dollars…where we’re going to be expanding some of the areas on what we call the general aviation ramp. That’s where your private aircraft and your corporate aircraft are.” Kim Hopper, PGV Executive Director

This project will be under Barnhill Construction out of Rocky Mount and will begin in spring of 2020. Aside from improving the aircraft operations, the project will improve drainage, expand certain areas of the airport, and enhance the safety of taxing to and from the runway.

The next goal is bringing a new airline to Pitt-Greenville. Hopper has already applied for a grant from the federal government to help with the expense of bringing in a new airline.

Currently, PGV has American Airlines which has a hub in Charlotte. While Hopper says this airline is good for domestic flights, PGV is looking to expand to international connections.

Hopper wouldn’t specify which airline they’re in conversations with, however he did say that they’ve already had an airline send a letter of support, and they’re hoping to have a major hub in Washington, D.C..

When asked if the addition of another airline would lower PGV costs, Hopper didn’t think that’d be the case.

“I don’t think it’ll necessarily lower our costs because one again we’re not a high-priced airport to fly in and out of,” explained Hopper. “I think what’s going to happen is it’s going to add a little bit more reliability, it’s going to add options, and people are going to take a look at us.”

Aside from external growth, PGV has added a restaurant called Flight Cafe to it’s airport. The restaurant overlooks the flight field with a large glass window. It also offers catering options as well.

Flight cafe inside PGV.

Although Hopper is confident that the success of the restaurant will take off, he doesn’t think that PGV will be getting another restaurant anytime soon due to the lack of demand.

“There’s more to follow. Right now they’re getting their feet on the ground. We’re very excited and we’re looking forward to them growing a little bit.” – Kim Hopper, on the growth of flight cafe

Hopper does feel confident about the future of PGV, and believes that if they’re granted another airline, their success will grow.

“I feel all to often this airport isn’t discussed…especially when you discuss transportation in Greenville and Pitt County,” said Hopper. “You really don’t hear about Pitt-Greenville airport that often. This is going to be a regular part of that story when people talk about transportation…that Pitt-Greenville airport is going to be a part of that discussion.”

The Albert J. Ellis airport (video above), or OAJ, in Jacksonville brings in a lot of beach goers and family visiting loved ones in the military. In recent years changes have come to the airport as well, like a new executive terminal to service corporate and military flyers.

A brand new air traffic control tower and hangers have been added as well.

“We’ve poured a lot of concrete and asphalt over the years.” – Chris White, Albert J. Ellis Airport Director

Another benefit is jobs. Over 2,785 people currently work at the airport, resulting in a total of ninety-five million dollars in 2019 of personal income for workers.

OAJ has multiple food and gift shop options. They’ve paired with a local entrepreneur who runs restaurants Carolina’s Finest Grill and Honey Baked Ham inside the airport.

Like PGV, OAJ is currently seeking more airlines and travel options, but White remains optimistic for the airports future.

A quarter million passengers coming through Coastal Carolina’s Regional airport (video above), or EWN, each year. Andrew Shorter, the airport’s director, believes it’s because travelers get sick of the time it takes to get around at larger airports.

“A lot of people don’t like the larger airports because they’re larger airports. There’s a lot more people…there’s a lot more cars.” – Andrew Shorter, Coastal Carolina Regional Airport Director

Although regional airports can be more expensive, time is money. EWN brings in $363 million in business revenue, $72 million in personal income, 2,125 jobs, and $12 million in state and local taxes.

EWN’s best year for travel was in 2012, but Shorter says those numbers are back on the rise. The airport is also working on major updates in a twenty year master plan.

The plan includes an aircraft rescue and firefighting facility, jet bridges, a larger holding area, aerospace development, expand runway and terminal, and ultimately more room for additional airlines.

The 20 year plan is underway and Shorter says that everything they do for the future of EWN involves the community.