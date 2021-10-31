Onslow County celebrates Halloween with a Trunk or Treat event for kids

MIDWAY PARK, N.C. (WNCT)- Things kicked off at Enon Baptist Church in Midway Park for the return of the Annual Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat.

Pastor Jim Kelley, said it’s a great way for kids to safely celebrate.

“Sometimes we like to do things that are inspirational, and sometimes we like to do things that are just plain fun, and what’s more fun than Halloween,” said Kelley.

All the workers were volunteers who provided candy and fun trunk themes for the kids.

“We just thought it would be fun, a good way to connect with the community and get involved, cause we’re not really from around here, but ya we thought it’d be really fun to get out here and see the kids and play corn hole with them,” said the host of the Mario themed trunk.

Pastor Jim explained that people have to be more cautious nowadays than when he was a kid, and he loves giving people a way to safely uphold holiday traditions.

“This gives kids a place, it’s all a contained area, folks are looking around and watching, and parents are welcome to come and participate as well,” he said.

He adds that Midway Park is a transient community, and it’s great to see some of the same people year after year, as well as all the new faces.

Pastor Jim said he’s thrilled with the turnout and he plans to keep bringing this event back in the years to come.