Pamlico County man sentenced for illegal possession of firearms, ammunition by convicted felon

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pamlico County man who is a convicted felon has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison followed by three years of supervised release for possessing guns and ammunition.

Sherwood Watson Caraway pled guilty to the charges on July 11, 2019. He was sentenced on Tuesday. He was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and forfeit all of his guns and ammunition. Caraway was the former owner of S&D Gun Show, a gun and knife show production company that held events throughout Eastern North Carolina.

In a press release announcing his sentencing, officials said according to court documents and other information presented in court, Caraway, 62, had previously been convicted in federal court for illegally dealing firearms without a license in 2005.

Officials said despite his conviction, Caraway continued to operate gun shows in the area. An investigation in 2016 and 2017 revealed that Caraway continued to possess multiple firearms in his home in Merritt. On September 2, 2017, detectives with the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Caraway’s home, found numerous guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition. A search of a home of Caraway’s daughter resulted in the seizure of 33 guns.

In total, the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives seized over forty guns.

After pleading guilty to these charges, Caraway sold his interest in the gun shows in 2020.