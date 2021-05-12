Panthers to open season at home against Jets; full schedule coming Wednesday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold will open the season against his former team as the New York Jets are set to visit Charlotte in Week 1.

The opening weekend announcement comes as NFL fans prepare for the release of the entire schedule at 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Teams will play 17 regular season games in 2021, a change from the 16 game schedule used in recent years.

FOX 46 Charlotte and Charlotte Sports Live will have full coverage of the schedule release Wednesday night.