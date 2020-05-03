Parade honors Veterans in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) –

A parade was held at the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Kinston to show residents thanks for their service, and letting them know they’re not alone in this difficult time.

“We’ve been dealing with covid-19 the coronavirus for a couple of months. Our veterans have not been able to see their families and loved ones,” said Bonnie Ard.

Ard works as the administrator for the NC Veterans home in Kinston. She’s so thankful the residents were able to get outside and see friends and family.

“It just got on social media and has turned into the most wonderful event we could’ve ever imagined for these guys and for our staff,” said Ard.

The parade was originally supposed to be much smaller, but grew.

The Kinston Fire and Police Departments were both present. Along side family and friends, groups of motorcyclists were there too.

The Veterans Home says they hope they can host something like this again, because it was such a success.