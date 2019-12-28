Greene Central and J.H Rose to Play in Parkers Holiday Tournament Championship

Ayden, NC (WNCT) – The Parkers Holiday Basketball Tournament Championship Game is set. J.H. Rose will play Greene Central Saturday night at Ayden-Grifton High School. The game is at 7:30 for the Parkers Holiday Tournament Title.

Greene Central (5-3) defeated the host school Ayden-Grifton (3-5) 85-62, to advance to the championship game. Greene Central’s B.J. Corbitt led all scorers with 21 points.

J.H. Rose (8-0) defeated rival D.H. Conley (5-5) in the other semi-final matchup 67-60, to advance to the championship game.

North Lenoir got their first win of the season after beating North Pitt in the fifth-place game 65-50.

D.H Conley will play Ayden-Grifton in the third-place game at 6:00 Saturday night.

Boys Basketball Scoreboard:

Dixon 50, Northside-Jacksonville 53

C.B. Aycock 62, Triton 51

Northeast Guliford 59, South Central 82

Spring Creek 44, Arendell Parrott 52

Swansboro 74, SW Onslow 41

North Duplin 61, James Kenan 66

Bertie 63, Washington County 80

North Edgecombe 77, SW Edgecombe 81

Girls Basketball Scoreboard:

Leesville Road 60, Kinston 55

East Chapel Hill 62, Clinton 47

West Rowan 60, Salisbury 46

Southside 58, John A. Holmes 53