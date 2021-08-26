People & Places: Fryday Nite Fish in Ayden

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s all kinds of good food in Ayden. There’s also a pretty new place.

“It’s one of a kind,” said Jill Brown of Greenville.

That place is Fryday Nite Fish. It’s serving up home-cooked seafood in a familiar setting. It opened in 2019 along First Street in Ayden. It was the lifelong dream of owner Tonnia Pollard Wallace.

“It’ll remind you of how family used to get together and enjoy each other, enjoy good food and just have a real good time,” Wallace said.

