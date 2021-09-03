Employee hospitalized after multiple ‘huge explosions’ reported at James Oxygen & Supply in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An employee has been rushed to the hospital after a ‘huge explosion’ was reported Friday afternoon in Hickory, prompting a large emergency crew response.

The active fire emergency was reported around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at 30 HWY 321 NW in Hickory.

The first responding engine company reported smoke visible from the outside of the building and reported multiple explosions. According to Catawba County EMS, an employee was injured during the incident.

A witness who works nearby the scene said she heard a huge explosion and the building shook. She then heard three or four more explosions and observed several employees running from the building.

Photo: Catawba County EMS

Photo: Catawba County EMS

















The witness tells FOX 46 she saw huge flames, but the fire is out now. As of 3 p.m. Friday, the fire was officially put out and firefighters were taking measures to ensure no additional fires occur, Hickory Fire said.

The cause of the incident and damage estimates are not available at this time.

Warning: Video contains offensive language. Video courtesy Micha Buff/Catawba County News and Weather/FB

“Avoid the area and give emergency responders room to work,” Catawba County EMS said.