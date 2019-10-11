Pirate Basketball Host Open Practice

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – The East Carolina basketball team hosted an open practice in Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum Thursday from 4:30-6:30.

The Pirates have eleven new scholarship players this year including seven from the junior college ranks. Head Coach Joe Dooley expressed that the practice is important to not just his players but the fans in Greenville.

The Pirates begin their season at home against VMI on November 5th.

The women’s team will host a practice on October 19th in Minges Coliseum.