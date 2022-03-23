WILMINGTON, N.C. – East Carolina scored a pair of runs in the eighth inning breaking a one-all tie to secure a 3-1 win over UNC Wilmington Tuesday night at Brooks Field. With the win the Pirates improve to 11-10 while the Seahawks fall to 12-8,

With the game knotted at one all in the eighth, ECU pushed across a pair taking a 3-1 lead. Ben Newton singled through the right side and was lifted for Jake Kuchmaner as a pinch runner at first. Bryson Worrell moved Kuchmaner over to second on a sac bunt and he came around to score on a throwing error by Baldwin at second base during Lane Hoover’s at-bat. Hoover would steal second and took third on a throwing error by the catcher (Bryan Arendt) and scored on Jacob Jenkins-Cowart’s sac fly to right field.

Garrett Saylor (2-2) earned the win tossing three scoreless frames in relief with three strikeouts. Making his second career start, Ryder Giles tossed a career-high 3.1 innings allowing two hits, walking one and striking out a pair before passing the ball off to Carter Spivey in the fourth inning. Spivey allowed one run (earned) on two hits with three punchouts in 2.2 innings.

Ethan Chenault (1-1) took the loss surrendering two runs (both unearned) on two hits with a pair of strikeouts in 1.2 innings. Starter Zane Taylor allowed one run (earned) on three hits with three punchouts in 5.2 innings. Cole Benton worked two-thirds of a scoreless frame and Hunter Hodges tossed a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts.

Hoover’s RBI ground broke a scoreless tie in the sixth inning staking the Pirates to a 1-0 lead. Jacob Starling singled to lead off the frame and took third on Worrell’s single through the right side. Hoover rolled over on a Taylor pitch grounding out to second and pushing across Starling.

UNCW knotted the game at one-all in the bottom of the sixth stanza on a Spivey wild pitch. Taber Mongero got things going with a double down the right-field line and took third on Brooks Baldwin’s infield single to second and scored on Spivey’s wild pitch.

ECU returns Lewis Field at Clark-LeClair Stadium to begin a five-game homestand on Wednesday when it plays host to Elon. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m. (ET) and will be streamed on ESPN+.