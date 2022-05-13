GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- A collaboration between Pitt County and some local students led to an exciting announcement on Friday.

Pitt County Park and Recreation released a brand-new mobile app at a special event.

It started with one high school math teacher at Pitt County Schools Early College High School, who said this is about bridging gaps in education and helping create a healthier community.

The app was created by the school’s Stem Club, led by math teach Laurel Currie. It allows people to use interactive maps, search parks by amenities, as well as read about and contact each facility.

“The app that you’ll see this morning showcases Pitt County’s tremendous assets for Parks and Recreation,” said County Manager Janis Gallagher, during the event.

The Stem Club started out as “The Girls who Code Club,” which was started by Currie after she noticed a gap in the technology industry when it came to women and minorities.

“I wanted to make sure there was an opportunity not only for them to excel in the classroom, but also in extracurriculars,” said Currie.

Students Taileah Barlow and Amyah Jones helped to create the app.

“When people think coding and technology, they think it’s more of a male thing,” said Barlow.

She added, they never expected to be involved with a project that would be used in the real world.

Currie said, the Stem Club and the release of the app has made a huge difference in getting students at her school interested in science and math..

“I have seen a huge increase in not only interest, but also pursuance of higher education in technical fields,” she said.

Currie and students encourage everyone to try out the app. You can download it from the Google Play Store of the Apple App Store by searching, “Parks and Facilities of Pitt County.”