Pitt County Health Department holding community flu shot clinics in December

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Health Department will hold community flu shot clinics throughout Pitt County beginning on Wednesday, December 9.

The clinics are being held to help reach individuals who find it challenging to receive a vaccine.

Health officials said, “Receiving a seasonal flu vaccine each year is the best way to protect against getting the flu. Although flu vaccines will not prevent ACOVID-19, they can reduce the burden of flu illnesses that result in hospitalizations already impacted by COVID-19.”

All community clinics will operate from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Wednesday, December 9, Farmville Community Center, 3886 S. Main St, Farmville, NC

Saturday, December 12, Awesome Radio, 2531 S. Memorial Dr, Greenville, NC

Monday, December 14, Pitt County Health Department, 201 Government Circle, Greenville, NC

Saturday, December 19, Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, 1095 Allen Rd, Greenville, NC

Saturday, December 19, Sycamore Hill Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Rd, Greenville, NC

Individuals, 6 month of age and older will be served.

Each site will offer a limited supply of vaccine and will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.