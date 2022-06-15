GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for more following final approval on the county’s budget. Sheriff Paula Dance said the budget does not provide everything her office needs.

The budget includes 40-million for the Sheriff’s Office, which is an 8-percent increase from last year, but Sheriff Dance said, she’s concerned it’s not a high enough pay raise to fill necessary positions.

Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher, said the new budget provides a four-percent pay increase for all employees across the board, which includes the Sheriff’s Office, but Dance said she is also concerned there is not enough for necessary equipment like tazers and radios.

“We’re being treated as the same as any county employee that works for county government, but guess what, if there’s a shooting, guess who’s gonna go in,” said Dance.

But the County Manager, Janis Gallagher, said it’s not that simple, and they had to be fair to departments across the board, all of which have faced very difficult times over the past couple years.

“When the department’s made their requests for this year’s budget, there were 15-million more dollars in requests than available revenues. So we had to sit down, have careful conversations, and really sharpen our pencil so that we didn’t have to do a tax increase,” said Gallagher.

The county will finalize an additional 1.8-million for new radios on Monday.

Gallagher said they will seriously consider proposals from the Sheriff’s Office for additional amendments. This will include requesting differential pay, which would increase wages for officers working night shifts.