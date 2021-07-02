Playoff dates, format announced for 2021 Minor League Baseball season

by: Matt Davis, Down East Wood Ducks

KINSTON, N.C. – On Wednesday, it was announced that there will be playoffs for the 2021 Minor League Baseball season.

Double-A, High-A, and Low-A will all have the same playoff format for the 2021 postseason.

The 2021 postseason format will feature the two teams with the best record in the entire league in a best-of-five series. The schedule for the postseason will start on Tuesday, September 21st. Games one and two will be hosted by the 2-seed and will be followed by an off-day on Thursday September 23rd. Play will resume with three straight games, hosted by the 1-seed.

Right now, the Wood Ducks sit with the third-best record in the Low-A East (29-21). The top two team in the Low-A East as of now, are the Charleston RiverDogs (34-15) and the Delmarva Shorebirds (33-16).

The Wood Ducks host the Delmarva Shorebirds at Grainger Stadium from July 13th – 18th and finish the season at home with six games against the Charleston RiverDogs, September 14th – 19th.

