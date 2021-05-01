Police investigate shooting at Carolina Place Mall

PINEVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person has been transported to the hospital after a shooting at Carolina Place Mall on Saturday.

Officers responded to the scene around 4:45 p.m. It is unknown if a suspect has been identified or captured.

Carolina Place Mall is currently closed while police are still in the process of clearing it.

Someone inside the mall at the time of the shooting said they heard seven or eight rounds go off somewhere near the food court.

The incident is still under investigation.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android