Poll out of ECU finds 96% of NC voters know their vote for president

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Nine On Your Side is tracking key North Carolina political races ahead of the November election.

ECU political researchers have the first statewide poll results, following the Democratic and Republican National Conventions.

The survey finds 96 percent of the more than 1,100 North Carolinians polled are locked in on their choice for president.

Dozens of Greenville voters back up the findings of that poll.

They have their minds made up about who will get their vote for president.

Dr. Peter Francia is the director of ECU’s Center for Survey Research.

He says, historically, about 10 percent of voters at this stage of a presidential race are still undecided.

This year, it’s three percent, which is another sign this is not the usual election year.

“That means it’s going to be very hard for any argument to be made in the campaign in these final weeks and final couple months to persuade voters to change their minds,” said Francia.

Francia says COVID-19 is a key issue in the presidential election, with factor into state races.

“Presidential elections will have what are called coattail effects,” he said. “The idea of a coattail effect is that the top of the ticket, which is the presidential election, that top candidate is going to influence all the other down ballot races.”

Francia says this backs up something he well knows.

“North Carolina is a competitive purple state,” he said. “Right in between red and blue, we get purple. It’s a competitive purple state. The race for president is incredibly close. The race for U.S. Senate is incredibly close.”

The poll also found President Trump leads Joe Biden, 49 percent to 47 percent.

In the race for Senate, incumbent Thom Tillis is in a tie with democratic challenger, Cal Cunningham, at 44 percent.

Governor Roy Cooper has a ten percentage-point lead over his republican challenger, Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest.

The full poll results can be found here.