RALEIGH – Looking for something different to gift this holiday season? Then, check out NC By Train‘s biggest sale of the year.

With NC By Train, you and one guest can travel for the price of one. The buy one, get one free sale will take place Nov. 23 – Dec. 24. Passengers who purchase tickets during the sale can book their ticket for a trip between January and March 2023.

Terms and conditions do apply. For details, visit this webpage.

NC By Train is comprised of the Carolinian and Piedmont routes. To book your ticket, go to NCbyTrain.org and use code V105 in the promotion box.