NEW BERN, N.C. – Coastal Carolina Regional Airport has hired Patrick Manzo as its new Airport Operations Manager.

Manzo, who held the interim operations manager position, will be primarily responsible for Airfield and Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) Operations.

“We are excited to have Patrick in this position,” said Airport Director Andy Shorter. “He has a strong passion for aviation and we couldn’t be more pleased that he found his way here to become part of the management team at EWN.”

Manzo, who also worked as an operations specialist at EWN, has a B.S. in Aviation Management, is an Airport Certified Employee in Airport Operations and maintains his ARFF qualification.

He’s also a licensed private pilot and previously worked as the Assistant Airport Manager for the East Hampton Airport in New York. He and his family moved to Eastern North Carolina from the Long Island area last year.

Manzo’s office is in the ARFF/Operations building next to the commercial terminal at 210 Terminal Dr. He can be contacted at Patrick.Manzo@flyewn.com