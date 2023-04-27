NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County will be having a Red Carpet Gala for their ‘Teacher of the Year’ on Tuesday.

The winner of the ‘Teacher of the Year’ award will be announced during the gala on May 2nd. The teacher will be gifted a car that was donated by Toyota of New Bern and they will go on and represent Craven County at the state level where the could potentially win North Carolina’s ‘Teacher of the Year’.

The Flame Banquet and Catering Center will hold the gala. The event begins at 5:30pm.