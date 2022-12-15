ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles today welcomed 43 new driver license examiners to their ranks as part of a biannual graduation ceremony that took place at the DMV headquarters.

These 43 employees, following a five-week training program, will be deployed throughout the state to increase service levels at driver license offices. This class is in addition to 52 employees that graduated in June.

DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin remains focused on ways to increase the service levels at DMV offices across the state by shortening lines and wait times. The primary strategy to accomplish those goals is to add more driver license examiners. Like many industries across the country, DMV has faced a staffing shortage that has affected service levels.

“Since June, we have added nearly 100 driver license examiners to offices across our great state,” said Goodwin, “but that’s not enough. We still have more work to do to attract, hire, train and keep our employees in this challenging labor market.”

Earlier this year, in an effort to hire new employees, the division increased the starting salary for driver license examiners while existing employees received a pay increase. DMV has also just this month implemented additional hiring and retention bonuses.

All currently posted DMV jobs can be found here. New positions may be added daily and the application periods typically last for up to a week. In some cases, multiple people can be hired from a single posting.

Tips to improve your DMV Experience

While DMV continues work to address its staffing shortage, the division offers the following tips for an improved customer experience:

Renew early – Don’t wait until the last minute to renew your driver license or ID card. DMV sends a reminder card to the address on file six months before the expiration date. Customers can renew at any time during this six-month window.

Renew online – In most cases, unless they renewed online last time, customers can renew their credential online.

Make an appointment – If you must go to a driver license office in-person, DMV recommends making an appointment. Appointments can be scheduled up to 90 days in advance at skiptheline.ncdot.gov. Again, don’t wait until the last minute. It is not uncommon for the soonest available appointment to be several weeks out.

Limited walk-in availability – Most driver licenses offices are able to serve a limited number of walk-ins around scheduled appointments, but this varies day to day because of staffing. There are 35 locations that serve walk-ins only from 7-8 a.m. each day.

Be prepared – Check the DMV website to make sure you bring the required documentation for your desired service. One frequently forgotten item is a printed document proving liability insurance.

REAL ID – Customers have more time to get their REAL ID as the federal implementation date requiring a REAL ID to fly commercially or to visit federal, military, and nuclear facilities has been moved back two years to May 7, 2025.

The new examiners and their duty stations are: Tamara Cheek, Christopher Rider, Luther Clay, Lucretia King, Greensboro West; Joi Cooper, Danyale Hall, Wilson; Holly Fix-Wooten, Morehead City; Amanda Jackson Lee, Penny Coleman, Fayetteville West; Ricky Matthews, Cary; Kecia McCallum, Frank Suarez, Lumberton; Zoed Perez, Edenton; Myra Williamson, Whiteville; Rachell Adams, Salisbury; Wesley Caldwell, Dana Land, Charlotte East; Nisrine Chiny, Charlotte South; Jana Clark, Geoffrey Gerber, Sammie Hardin, Asheville; Shannon Cooke, Clyde; Adriana Kirchman, Gavin Lumley, Franklin; Patricia Krasienko, Duane Shelton, Mocksville; Quincy Lee, Jr., Winston-Salem South; Wendy Salispara, Wilkesboro; Myriame Wortham, Janine Pruitt, Charlotte West; Kimberly Atkins, High Point; Isaiah Darden, Greenville; Robbi Shan Floyd, Laurinburg; Kimberly Hale, Roxboro; Adrienne Little, Greensboro East; Zachary Anthony, Jason Carswell, Morganton; Frank Colini, Hendersonville; Angela Green, Sylva; Christopher Manning, Winston-Salem North; Tracy Mills, Thomasville and Angela Waechter, Mooresville.