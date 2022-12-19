GREENVILLE, N.C. – After a competitive national search, a North Carolina native with more than 22 years of experience working with university students has been named Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at East Carolina University by Chancellor Philip G. Rogers.

Dr. Brandon A. Frye, who currently serves as vice president for student affairs at Stephen F. Austin State University (SFA) in Texas, will join ECU Feb. 1, 2023 to lead the Division of Student Affairs.

“During my conversations with Dr. Frye, his dedication to the development of students through the programming and work of Student Affairs professionals and his understanding of the important role that ECU plays in our region and our state were evident,” Rogers said. “I believe his experience will prove valuable to our leadership team as we continue to strive to fulfill the university’s mission.”

The Division of Student Affairs at ECU serves the student population by providing programs and services that optimize student learning and leadership, including campus housing, student health and counseling, career services, the Student Government Association, and student engagement. Student Affairs consists of eight units, 23 departments and 10 offices/centers and employs approximately 300 employees (full-time and temporary).

A first-generation college student, Frye will lead a division that focuses on the student experience from orientation to graduation and beyond. “The ECU mission resonated with me and is in line with my values. Specifically, I was most happy with the mission’s focus on student success, as that is my top priority as an educator.”

At SFA, Frye provides direct leadership for 14 departments designed to attract potential students, to enhance student development and engagement, to promote retention and to enrich the educational experience for all students. While at SFA, he led the development of the division of student affairs’ values, mission and priorities and oversaw the creation and implementation of a comprehensive Health and Wellness Hub to enhance student retention and well-being.

Before joining SFA, Frye served as associate vice president/dean of students and deputy Title IX coordinator at the University of West Florida (UWF). While at UWF, he oversaw the development of the Fraternity and Sorority Life Plan to enhance member experience and maximize student safety and led in the formation and implementation of a student case management services unit to support student well-being and success.

He has also held student affairs positions at Auburn University and the University of Georgia.

“I am looking forward to returning home with my family to North Carolina after 22 years and joining Pirate Nation,” he said. “I can’t wait to begin working with students, staff, faculty and community members to support student access, engagement, service, well-being, belonging, career readiness and success.”

Frye earned his doctorate in student affairs administration from the University of Georgia, and a master’s degree in student development and a bachelor’s degree in history and secondary education from Appalachian State University.

He will follow Dr. Virginia Hardy, who retired after 12 years as vice chancellor for student affairs. Frye said she leaves a strong division, committed in its service to all students. “Dr. Virginia Hardy has built a strong student affairs team here at ECU, and that was one of the main reasons that I accepted this wonderful opportunity. I want to thank her and her leadership team for developing a hard-working, caring and dedicated division that is focused on student success. I hope to build on that legacy with a laserlike focus on student success,” he said.