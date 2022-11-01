GREENVILLE, N.C. – After an extensive search and interview process with stakeholders across the organization, ECU Health is pleased to announce and welcome Andrew (Andy) Zukowski, MBA, as the health system’s new chief financial officer (CFO), effective Nov. 28.

“It is my great honor to welcome Andy as the next CFO of ECU Health,” said Dr. Michael Waldrum, CEO of ECU Health and dean of the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University. “Andy brings more than 20 years of experience in highly-matrixed health care organizations with expertise in value-based care models and strategic financial planning and analysis that drive positive results. In addition to Andy’s vast financial background, his mission-focused mindset and passion for serving others are attributes we value and are at the core of who we are as ECU Health.”

Financial operations are a critical component of the joint operating agreement between ECU Health and Brody which outlines the goal of establishing a shared leadership and shared services model to support the enterprise. The CFO position will directly report to the health system’s CEO and have additional oversight and responsibility for Brody’s financial services and structure. This structure creates a more effective approach to integrating financial services and realizing efficiencies that will benefit patients and care teams across the organizations.

“This is an exciting time for me personally and professionally,” said Zukowski. “ECU Health and the Brody School of Medicine are both synonymous with rural academic and clinical excellence. I look forward to joining the leadership team at ECU Health to advance the important mission-driven work positively impacting the lives of the 1.4 million people who call eastern North Carolina home.”

Prior to joining ECU Health, Zukowski served as UNC Rex Healthcare’s chief financial officer since 2016. Zukowski’s arrival to ECU Health comes in succession of current CFO David Hughes’ planned retirement Dec. 30 after serving the organization and eastern North Carolina for 25 years.

“David’s leadership and expertise were instrumental in our ability to lay the building blocks that have positioned ECU Health to successfully realize its vision of becoming a national academic model for providing rural health care,” said Dr. Waldrum. “I greatly appreciate David’s contributions to our region and wish him the very best in his retirement.”

ECU Health looks forward to welcoming Zukowski to eastern North Carolina where his expertise, leadership and partnership will help the organization continue to deliver high-quality care as well as educate and train the next generation of health care professionals.