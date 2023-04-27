Snow Hill, NC – Greene County Schools would like to congratulate Mrs. Julia “Griffin” Gurkin,

the 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year. Mrs. Gurkin teaches second grade at West Greene

Elementary and has been teaching for 4 years in Greene County.

Mr. Phil Cook, principal at West Greene Elementary says “Mrs. Gurkin is one of the most

rounded teachers I have had the pleasure of working with. I have watched her grow into an

amazing educator who builds positive relationships with all students. As you enter her room you

immediately feel the positive energy and family atmosphere she has created. Not only does she

push her students to new heights academically, but also behaviorally and socially. From small

group instruction to restorative circles, she makes every student feel valued and walks alongside

them as they reach their fullest potential.”

Every year between March and May, each individual school selects its teacher of the year

representative. Each school may have a different process for doing this. Once each school

forwards their nominee to the district level, a panel is created. This year the panel consisted of

Dr. Rodney McNeill, Mrs. Cathy Williams, and Dr. José Garcia. They interview each nominee

extensively and then sit down to make a tough decision, as all the nominees have outstanding

qualities. Mrs. Gurkin was selected this year and she is an excellent example of someone who

shapes young minds for a bright future.