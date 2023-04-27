Snow Hill, NC – Greene County Schools would like to congratulate Mrs. Julia “Griffin” Gurkin,
the 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year. Mrs. Gurkin teaches second grade at West Greene
Elementary and has been teaching for 4 years in Greene County.
Mr. Phil Cook, principal at West Greene Elementary says “Mrs. Gurkin is one of the most
rounded teachers I have had the pleasure of working with. I have watched her grow into an
amazing educator who builds positive relationships with all students. As you enter her room you
immediately feel the positive energy and family atmosphere she has created. Not only does she
push her students to new heights academically, but also behaviorally and socially. From small
group instruction to restorative circles, she makes every student feel valued and walks alongside
them as they reach their fullest potential.”
Every year between March and May, each individual school selects its teacher of the year
representative. Each school may have a different process for doing this. Once each school
forwards their nominee to the district level, a panel is created. This year the panel consisted of
Dr. Rodney McNeill, Mrs. Cathy Williams, and Dr. José Garcia. They interview each nominee
extensively and then sit down to make a tough decision, as all the nominees have outstanding
qualities. Mrs. Gurkin was selected this year and she is an excellent example of someone who
shapes young minds for a bright future.