GREENVILLE, N.C. — Greenville Utilities Commission has once again earned a Smart Energy Provider designation from the American Public Power Association.

The organization’s recognition is given for demonstrating a commitment to and proficiency in energy efficiency, distributed generation, and environmental initiatives that support the goal of providing safe, reliable, low-cost, and sustainable electric service.

The SEP designation, which lasts for two years (December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2024), recognizes public power utilities for demonstrating leading practices in four key disciplines: smart energy program structure; energy efficiency and distributed energy programs; environmental and sustainability initiatives; and customer experience.

“SEP-designated utilities have demonstrated their leadership in smart energy programs and services,” said Koral Miller, chair of APPA’s Energy Innovation Committee. “This designation celebrates utilities that are committed to serving their customers while taking the extra step to plan for the future. Communities served by utilities that have earned the SEP designation should be proud of their utility’s accomplishments.”

GUC was recognized for programs like Beat the Peak, EV (electric vehicle) charging station rebates, solar net metering, the battery storage project, streetlight replacement, E300 building standards, and the Energy Services Office.

“We are proud to be recognized as a utility at the forefront of smart energy best practices,” said Scott Mullis, Director of Customer Relations. “The SEP designation represents our dedication to offering programs that help our customers save money, reduce our collective environmental impact, and support our community’s responsible energy use.”

Beyond these programs, GUC was also recognized for its commitment to helping the environment through local collaboration projects such as its nitrogen and phosphorous removal conservation easement at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, cleaner-burning natural gas generators, and compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling station. The CNG Fueling Station alone has helped various industries and East Carolina University reduce their truck and bus CO2 emissions by more than 4,580 tons. That’s an approximate 30% reduction in greenhouse gasses versus diesel trucks and buses.