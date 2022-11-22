NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — Motorcyclists have the opportunity to participate in the annual Kennedy Toy Run on Saturday.

The event is a 30-year tradition benefiting the Children at the Kennedy Baptist Children’s home in Kinston.

Riders can register at Temple Church on Saturday at 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Temple Church in Kinston. From there, riders will make their way to the Kennedy Baptist Children’s home at around noon for lunch and door prizes. Awards will also be distributed to the largest group, oldest rider, youngest rider and the rider that traveled the farthest to attend. Entry is $20 for riders and $10 for passengers. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and $15 commemorative T-shirts.

This year, the event will include demonstrations from prominent race cars GRMPYCAT Dodge Charger Hellcat and Thumper 1971 Ford Mustang.

Committee member Howard Condrey said that the race cars will add another memorable element to the event.

“The event planning committee wanted to bring more attractions than getting the biker community to turn out for a benefit motorcycle ride,” said Condrey. “The demonstrations we have pulled together will make it a memorable year all to raise money for the children at the Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home.”

New Bern Police Motor Patrol riding demo and the Craven County K9 unit will also be in attendance.

Director of the Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home, Christopher Allabaugh, said that the fundraiser is a tradition that the kids of the children’s home look forward to each year.

“We at the Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home are so very grateful for the tremendous dedication of the planning committee with members from the New Bern Harley Riders and the biker community in support of our children,” said Allabaugh.