PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. – The town of Pine Knoll Shores and its volunteer residents are once again supporting local military families in need for the holidays through its annual Angel Tree Project. This year, the town will raise funds to support 42 military children with holiday gifts.

Working with Hope For The Warriors and its Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Hope For The Warriors in Jacksonville, the local families have already been pre-selected by the social workers within the clinic.

Those interested in supporting the town of Pine Knoll Shores’ Angel Tree Project with a monetary donation can stop by town hall at 100 Municipal Circle in Pine Knoll Shores or connect with resident and project organizer Bonnie Peter at (252) 646-8079 or bj126@twc.com. Checks to support the Pine Knoll Shores Angel Tree Project should be made payable to “Kayak for the Warriors” with “Angel Tree” placed on the memo line of the check. Checks can be mailed to the Pine Knoll Shores town hall or placed in the lockbox behind town hall.

“The Angel Tree Project is sponsored by the town’s Parks and Recreation Committee of which I am a member,” shared Bonnie Peter project organizer. “Over the last six years, this project has helped approximately 40 local military children each year. The success of this project is only possible through the support and generosity of the people of Pine Knoll Shores and others who firmly believe in the mission of Hope For The Warriors.

“Even when Pine Knoll Shores was hit so hard by Hurricane Florence, the Pine Knoll Shores citizens still supported the Angel Tree Project. We look forward to providing a bit of holiday cheer to the children of our local warriors.”

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Hope For The Warriors opened in December of 2022 and provides confidential, high-quality behavioral health care services at little to no-cost without long wait times to post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members with a TRICARE referral and military families.

Founded aboard Camp Lejeune 16 years ago, Hope For The Warriors is a nonprofit that assists veterans, service members and military families with a variety of programming including health and wellness, sports and recreation, and transition services.

“When Hope For The Warriors formed over 16 years ago, it was due to the support of volunteers like the town of Pine Knoll Shores,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and CEO for Hope For The Warriors. “Residents on the Crystal Coast live and work alongside military families so they truly understand the sacrifices the entire family makes. We’re honored to work with Pine Knoll Shores to support some deserving military families served though our Cohen Clinic at Hope For The Warriors this holiday season.”

The Town of Pine Knoll Shores has supported Hope For The Warriors and local military families for over 16 years with its Annual Kayak for the Warriors events and the Angel Tree Project.

For more information, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.