If you’ve ever participated in a sport you may agree that there’s no worse feeling than watching the game go on with out you as you are sidelined due to injury.

With the 2019-2020 school season quickly approaching so is the time to register for fall sports. But before you sign your child up, you should know the preventative measures to keep your child safe before they hit the turf.

The East Carolina injury prevention program hosted the Raising an Athlete event where parents and youth got the chance to learn about sports nutrition, concussion awareness and good sportsmanship from professionals and key speakers.



The event was held in the Harvey Hall at the Murphy center behind Dowdy Ficklen Stadium. Doors opened to guests at 6:00 pm.

We got the chance to speak with Event Coordinator Dr. LaTangee Dickens, as well as Program Specialist Logan Wilmouth, who stated that football and cheerleading were among the most injury prone sports of the fall season. So what can you do to prevent these injuries? They recommended proper equipment use, stretching before the game and adequate rest afterwards.

