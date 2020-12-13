Late comeback falls short as the Broncos beat Panthers, 32-27

A late comeback effort by the Carolina Panthers came up just short as the Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

The Broncos (5-8) scored with 3:54 remaining in the game to take a 32-20 lead on a 49-yard connection between Broncos QB Drew Locke and receiver KJ Hamler. The Panthers responded in kind on the next set of plays making the score 32-27 on a 10-yard run from Mike Davis. An onside kick attempt failed by the Panthers as Denver recovered to seal the deal.

Teddy Bridgewater kept the Panthers (4-9) in the game with a 7-yard rush to start the 4th quarter bring them within 25-17. The Panthers would then kick a field goal to pull within 25-20.

Denver kept the momentum going to start the second half. Broncos quarterback Drew Locke connected with received KJ Hamler for a 37-yeard touchdown and a 19-7 lead with 11 minutes to play in the 3rd quarter. Brandon McManus missed his second extra point attempt of the day.

Locke then connected with Tim Patrick to up the Broncos lead to 25-10. They couldn’t convert on a two-point attempt.

Joey Slye would connect on a 35-yard field goal for the Panthers only score of the third quarter.

A red zone penalty late in the first half resulted in the Panthers giving up the lead at halftime against the Broncos, who are up 13-7 at Bank of America Stadium Sunday afternoon.

An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Panthers’ Jermaine Carter gave the Broncos a 1st and goal with under two minutes to go in the half. Denver capitalized scoring on a 2-yard pass to take a 13-7 lead.

The Panthers were able to recover a fumble on a sack on Broncos quarterback Drew Locke courtesy of Efe Obada, who ran it back 43 yards to give the Panthers a first and goal at the halfway mark of the second quarter. Mike Davis punched it in for the score, and a 7-6 lead.

The Broncos got on the board first with an 83-yard kick returned for a touchdown by Diontae Spencer. Kicker Brandon McManus missed the extra point.

The Panthers were without Pro Bowler Christian McCaffrey on Sunday due to a thigh injury. DJ Moore was also absent against Denver having been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Panthers next play a Saturday night game in Green Bay against the Packers.

LATEST HEADLINES