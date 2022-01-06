Rep. Murphy releases statement on one year after Jan. 6, comments by Biden, Harris

WASHINGTON (WNCT) — Rep. Greg Murphy’s press office released a statement Thursday from him regarding a speech held by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on the one-year mark of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“I have been very clear that I believe the events of January 6th were shameful and never should have happened. It was a terrible, yet avoidable, security failure that can never happen again. Those who came into the U.S. Capitol unlawfully should be held accountable. I will never discount that. Yet, regrettably, one year later, our nation is no closer to understanding why the U.S. Capitol was so unprepared. We owe it to the American people to report a thorough understanding of these security failures, ensure accountability, and make essential improvements to Capitol security to prevent future threats.

“Unfortunately, instead of supporting Capitol security upgrades and ensuring accountability for those who violated our rule of law, House Democrats, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have been fixated on exploiting the tragic events of January 6th for political gain. They persist in this political ruse in hopes that it will distract the American people from the complete and total failure of the Biden Administration.

“I am confident that Americans will hold the Biden Administration accountable for their numerous self-inflicted disasters. The real issues of skyrocketing crime, the historic border crisis, record inflation, the devastating withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the rampant fentanyl epidemic are what the American people truly care about. One year after January 6th, we must improve the security posture at the Capitol and ensure our dedicated, patriotic U.S. Capitol Police have the resources they need to prevent any and all threats in the future. That is how we move forward, working to solve real issues, not just settling old political scores.”