Riverside football coach steps off field after 15 years into new role

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. — After 15 years leading the Riverside Knights (Williamston High School) football team, Asim McGill is stepping away to take on a new role with Martin County Schools.

“This decision was not easy,” said McGill. “After many hours of reflection, prayer and talking to my family, I have decided to embark on a new journey in my professional career.”

As of July 1, McGill will be the Director of Student and Family Involvement for Martin County Schools – a role which will focus on boosting student and family involvement in extracurricular activities and competitions including athletics, wellness, arts and academics.

“Looking back, words cannot describe what the last 15 years have meant to me. As a young kid, I always dreamed of one day leading my own football team. I made that my goal, and today I am proud to say that I was able to accomplish my dream of being a head football coach,” McGill said. “Thank you for taking me in and for allowing me to be a part of the Riverside High School family.”

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the Martin County Schools Board of Education for their vision and support for the success of our school system. Thank you to all my current and previous administration and colleagues that I have had throughout my 15 years working at Williamston High School and Riverside High School. Similarly, I want to thank the Martin County Schools parents and community for your support over the last 15 years. Most importantly, I want to thank all my wonderful students and athletes throughout the years. I appreciate their dedication, hard work, and commitment to being the best! You’ve helped transform Williamston/Riverside High School and I consider each of you to be great contenders on and off the field. I am proud of each of you!”

McGill said that the time has come to pass the torch to the next head football coach. He now looks forward to watching the continued success of those who were his students and athletes.

“I now look forward to cheering and supporting all students across Martin County Schools.”

Dr. David Fonseca, Superintendent of Martin County Schools, said he is excited to see what McGill will accomplish in the new role.

“Bringing a school district back together as we recover from the impacts of COVID-19 is not an easy task,” Fonseca explained. “We are confident the relationship building skills Mr. McGill has honed throughout his career will be a tremendous asset to our Martin County Schools recovery process.”