TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was taken into custody and given a $150,000 secured bond after deputies with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office charged him with multiple break-ins of a church.

Delton Tyler, 62, of the 2100 block of Kingsboro Road in Rocky Mount was charged with the break-ins, which officials said happened in February.

A search warrant of Tyler’s home turned up all the items that were stolen.