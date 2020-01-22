Safe Kids NC to provide books for children at pedestrian safety event

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCT) Safe Kids NC, Safe Kids Orange County, Rep. David Price, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsborough Elementary School, and FedEx are providing books for children at the Pedestrian Safety Event.

Rep. David Price will read the children’s book “Clifford Takes a Walk” to an assembly of kindergarten through second-grade students (approximately 250 children).

Next, there will be a brief presentation of pedestrian safety tips for the children by representatives from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Safe Kids NC is also providing copies of “Clifford Takes a Walk” for the students, which school teachers will distribute to their classrooms after the assembly.

The event will take place on Thursday from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

This event is to raise awareness about walking safety and promote healthy behavior.

Safe Kids’ work on pedestrian safety been a core part of our mission for over 20 years.

Whether your kids are walking to school, the park, or a friend’s house, here are a few simple tips to make sure they get there safely: