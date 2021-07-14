Second suspect jailed in robbery of duck hunters in Pender County

BURGAW, N.C. (AP) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a group of duck hunters in Pender County, authorities said.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office said Tyrese Daquan Lee, 26, was taken into custody on Tuesday, WECT reported. Lee faces multiple charges, including armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to the sheriff’s office. It’s not known if Lee has an attorney.

In January, the sheriff’s office said the four hunters were returning to their vehicles when they encountered the two suspects. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects shot one of the victims, then took the group’s money and weapons.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries

Deputies previously arrested James Farland Jr. in connection with the robberies. Farland is scheduled to appear in court on Friday. An attorney for Farland couldn’t be reached for comment on Wednesday.