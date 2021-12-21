Shooting outside Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro sparks search for suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police responded to a shooting outside the Four Seasons Town Centre on Tuesday and are still searching for a suspect, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Police say the call reporting the shooting came in around 3:41 p.m., and officers responded to 410 Four Seasons Town Centre.

Officers found one person who had been shot, and the victim was taken to the hospital.

The suspect fled the area, police say.

FOX8’s Daniel Pierce is on the scene and reporting near JCPenney.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.