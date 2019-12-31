Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Missing Forsyth County man license plate updated

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man in Winston-Salem.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for 40-year-old Johnathan Michael Davis, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Davis is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, approximately 6’0 and 160lbs.

He was last seen on 5171 Hillwood Drive in Winston- Salem.

Officials believe Davis is traveling towards Archdale, N.C. in a 2018 silver Chevrolet Silverado with the license plate number: DBH6144.

Anyone with information about Davis should call Deputy Faircloth at the Forsyth County Sheriff Office at 336-727-2112.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV