South Central Volleyball Defeat Conley 3-1 to Finish Regular Season Undefeated

Winterville, NC (WNCT) – South Central Volleyball defeated D.H Conley 3-1 on Thursday night to finish their regular season undefeated. There was a packed house to watch the rivalry game take place on senior night.

With the win, the Falcons moved to 17-0 and it drops the Vikings to 19-3 on the year. D.H Conley’s only other two losses came to the Falcons and Hoggard High School.

The Falcons will be the top seed in the Eastern Carolina 3A-4A Conference Tournament.

Listen to the Falcons Coach Kayla Ruffin and Senior Grace Sweers explain what it meant to finish their perfect season.

