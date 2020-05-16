SPECIAL REPORT: How COVID-19 is changing the way we do business

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There is no “business as usual” with coronavirus.

Small business owners are considering the long-term effects of this pandemic.

At one dance studio, the barre is empty, but people are still dancing.

“The classroom is kind of like our home,” said Sherryl Tipton, owner of NC Academy of Dance Arts. “We have our kids. They take their places. We conduct. We encourage. It has taken that ability away. It has caused our instructors to rethink.”

Tipton is talking about the coronavirus.

Tipton and her instructors have been teaching virtually for weeks now.

“You say think outside the box, and this is the new norm for right now. It has definitely been a challenge,” said Tipton.

Not being able to teach in person is difficult.

“With virtual, we’re giving 200% because we never stop moving. We’re doing everything with the students, and we have to keep that energy going to keep them engaged,” said Tipton.

Tipton’s dance school has kept about 95% of its students, easing some of the financial pressures from COVID-19.

“It has given us the opportunity to really appreciate what we’ve always been able to do,” said Tipton.

Across town it’s a much different scene.

“When we come back we don’t really know what’s going to happen,” said Greg Lassiter, owner of Champion Health & Fitness. “We don’t know how people are going to feel about being around other people.”

Lassiter’s business is embracing virtual classes.

Its opened his eyes to new opportunities.

“We never thought we would venture in to that market, but honestly I could see where we could do that now,” said Lassiter.

Business will have to rely on forward thinking after COVID-19, especially if they depend on customer contact.

“If businesses aren’t given the freedom that they need to innovate it’s going to crush them,” said John Drake, Associate Professor of Management Systems at ECU. “Give businesses the freedom to do what they need to do. A lot of business are smart enough to realize they don’t want people getting sick in their business.”

Restaurants in the East are taking that advice to heart.

Some now offer family meal packages, or take-and-make meal kits.

Others, like Sam Jones Barbecue, expanded online ordering, adding curbside pick up.

“It’s one of those things we’ve been planning to do for a while and this kind of pushes us over the edge,” said Sam Jones, owner of Sam Jones Barbecue. “It’s something that even when this goes away we’re going to keep it because it’s such a convenience for the guest.”

As businesses evolve, there’s no substitute for interacting with customers or students.

“Just anything to keep the children continuing their love for dance and staying engaged,” said Denise Rouse, and instructor at the NC Academy of Dance Arts. “If we have to stay all virtual then we will.”

The businesses we visited won’t fully start to reopen until Phase 2 of Governor Roy Cooper’s plan.

Their owners say they’ll follow the guidelines, and hope for the best.