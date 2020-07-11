State troopers help save injured American Bald eagle

ALBANY, Ore. (WGHP) — State troopers in Oregon helped save an injured American bald eagle on Wednesday.

Albany Eastern Rail Road Signal and Track Inspector Ron West reported an injured American Bald Eagle that was unable to fly.

He saw the eagle hopping away from him off the tracks into some bushes and reported it to Oregon State Police.

Trooper Rich Culley was closest to the area and found the injured bird.

Culley took the eagle back to the Albany Area Command office where OSP Fish & Wildlife Senior Trooper Steve Kenyon made arrangements for the eagle, named “Tracks,” to be transferred to Chintimini Wildlife Center for rehabilitation.

The eagle appeared to have an injured wing.