SW Edgecombe stays unbeaten with 76-68 win over Washington

WASHINGTON (WNCT) – SW Edgecombe remained unbeaten on the year with a 76-68 win over Washington Friday night. The Pam Pack came into the game after rolling past Kinston the night before.
Here are the rest of the Friday night scores:
BOYS SCORES
South Central 74, Southern Wayne 25
JH Rose 64, CB Aycock 63
DH Conley 54, North Pitt 44
Cary Christian 58, Parrott Academy 45
Northside 72, White Oak 55
West Craven 75, North Lenoir 68
West Carteret 71, Swansboro 61
James Kenan 63, Goldsboro 61
East Carteret 82, Dixon 44
Trask 76, Croatan 54
GIRLS SCORES
South Central 51, Southern Wayne 25
Jacksonville 59, Havelock 26
East Carteret 73, Dixon 12
Swansboro 57, West Carteret 42
White Oak 42, Northside 30