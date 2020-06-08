Tarboro Unveils New Baseball Team

Tarboro, NC (WNCT) – The Tarboro River Bandits are the newest team in the Carolina-Virginia League. The Carolina-Virginia League consists of five teams in the state of North Carolina and consists of college players from the JUCO to the Division 1 ranks.

The River Bandits are participating in their first season in the league and are excited for the new team. The River Bandits name is a homage to Tarboro’s close proximity to the Tar River and the name was chosen by the town itself.

The season was scheduled to begin on June 6th, however, that game was cancelled due to field conditions. The River Bandits season did manage to have it’s first pitch on Sunday afternoon defeating the Carolina Thunder on the road 3-2.