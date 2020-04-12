Teel and Parson Commit to Winston-Salem State

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – Samage Teel of Farmville Central and Isaac Parson of Kinston high school were two of the best guards in all of North Carolina this season. The pair faced off in the 2A East Region Semi-final this year and put on a show. The two players who were once rivals are now teammates after the pair committed to play college basketball together at Winston-Salem State.

Teel and Parson aren’t foreign to playing together though as the two played AAU basketball together growing up and have been close ever since. Their decision to play together in college was even a joint one, deciding together to play at WSSU together next year and they even had plans to commit on the same day.

Winston-Salem State is an HBCU that is coming off of a CIAA championship season and both players noted that the team’s current success and their love for the coaching staff have a lot to do with them committing to the Rams. What makes these commitments so notable, is that both players were being recruited by division one colleges but chose WSSU because of how it felt like the right fit for them.