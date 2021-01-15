Skip to content
WNCT
Greenville
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
North Carolina
Crime Tracker
Coronavirus
National
Washington-DC
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment
Business
Traffic
Offbeat and Unique
Border Report Tour
World
Politics
Pass or Fail
Video
Download the WNCT9 News App
Top Stories
Utah activist who provided video of deadly D.C. riot to investigators arrested
After divorce and asking for love stories, woman plans giveaway for her old wedding ring
Video
‘Feisty,’ 6-foot-1 baby girl giraffe born at Virginia Zoo
Gallery
Crash victim meets her personal hero a year after massive pile-up on I-64
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
7 Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Alerts
Hurricane Center
Boating Forecast
Closings Login
Radar & Satellite
Live Eye 9 Cameras
Precision Cast
Weather School/Weather Kids
Submit Weather Pictures
Download Weather App
Sports
ECU Pirates
High School
Touchdown Friday
Carolina Panthers
ACC Football
ACC Basketball
Chase for the Championship
Charlotte Hornets
Carolina Hurricanes/NHL
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Features
WNCT Podcast Network
Online Originals
Veterans Voices
Minuto a Minuto en ENC
Living Local
Yes, We’re Open
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Contests
Circulars
On Your Side
Stop Summer Hunger
School Watch
Eastern Carolina Education Connection
Pawsitive Pet Page
People and Places
Positively Carolina
Consumer Watch
Buy Local
Better Business Brief
A Loving Home
Calendar
Southern Bank: Money Matters
Health Watch
Southern Stars
CW
Livestream
WNCT Now
Live Events
The Download
Station Info
Meet the Team
Contact us
Alexa
TV Schedule
Advertise with us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
Job Alert
Search
Search
Search
The Big Game Super Tailgate!
Uncategorized
Posted:
Jan 15, 2021 / 05:08 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 15, 2021 / 05:08 AM EST
LKQD Outstream
Trending Stories
Livestream
Carteret County woman suspected of drug trafficking, arrested after raid; $2.5 million bond
Greenville police investigating fatal shooting near J.H. Rose High School
Ocean zones and what creatures live in them
Craven County updates COVID-19 vaccination plan to include 65-and-older patients
WNCT-TV