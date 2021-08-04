The Center for Science Technology and Leadership Development joins the Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce

Center for Science Technology, and Leadership Development is a 501c3 not for profit Co-Curricular program designed to provide youth with World-Class, out of the classroom, academic support, and hands on experiences.   We offer a comprehensive afterschool program designed to address individual student needs.  The Center offers tutoring (in all subjects), mentoring, guidance counseling, end of course prep, end of grade prep, SAT prep workshops, Leadership Development Seminars, Recreational Leadership, Spiritual enrichment seminars, reading program (designed for student and/or parent) and more.

