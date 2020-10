Greenville, NC (WNCT) - This Friday John Paul II and Parrott Academy will be facing off on the NCISAA 8-man football field.

The Saints and Patriots both control their own destiny on the road to the playoffs. The Saints (4-1) will secure a top-2 seed if they can win out, while the Patriots (2-2) will secure a top-2 seed if they can win out.