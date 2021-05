MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion, S.C., man has been charged with murder in a multi-state kidnapping and carjacking that left one woman dead.

Dominique Devonah Brand, 29, of Marion, was charged in a three-count indictment with kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death, and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death of a person in such a manner to constitute murder.