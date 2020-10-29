The Making of a Rivalry: JP II vs Parrott Academy

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – This Friday John Paul II and Parrott Academy will be facing off on the NCISAA 8-man football field.

The Saints and Patriots both control their own destiny on the road to the playoffs. The Saints (4-1) will secure a top-2 seed if they can win out, while the Patriots (2-2) will secure a top-2 seed if they can win out.

The two schools are separated by less than 30 miles and both schools agree that JP II and APA could become big rivals on the gridiron.

When it was announced that John Paul II Catholic High School would be getting a football team, head coach of Parrott Academy Matt Beaman was excited about the prospect of a close opponent.

Parrott Academy won the first matchup between the two schools last year 50-26.