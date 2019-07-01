The Week Ahead: Events happening this week in Eastern N.C.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, organizations are spreading awareness of firework safety.

The “Booze It and Lose It Operation Firecracker” campaign kicks off Monday.

The N.C. Governor’s Office Highway Safety Program is partnering with Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune to host “Operation Firecracker” with increased enforcement and community involvement activity on the base.

There will be several speakers from DPS and Jacksonville Police Department.

The kickoff is from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Camp Lejeune.

Greenville Fire/Rescue will be at Parker’s Barbeque on Memorial Drive at 11:00 a.m. Monday, to discuss safety tips and fire prevention involving fireworks, and to answer your questions.

And there are several 4th of July celebrations across the east.

Celebrations are happening in New Bern, Emerald Isle, Camp Lejeune, and Cherry Point.

WNCT is “Living Local” again with special stories that will air each Monday in July on WNCT News at 5 p.m.

All month long we will travel across Eastern N.C., highlighting what makes our counties, towns and cities so special.

Our first stop will be Monday in Greene County, where “9 On Your Side’s” Dillon Huffman will show us what’s unique there.

“Living Local” segments will air live each Monday in July on WNCT News at 5 p.m.