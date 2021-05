GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Transportation officials want people to plan their traffic route ahead of time when major storms impact the east. Nine On Your Side is highlighting one resource to aid in that effort. It’s a live map of traffic incidents and planned road work. You can access the website from North Carolina Department of Transportation’s website, or directly at DriveNC.gov.

