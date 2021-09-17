Town Center Apartment Home residents to protest, how the city says it plans to help out

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- People living in the Town Center Apartments in the New River neighborhood of Jacksonville are planning to protest the city’s decision to force them to move out this October. The city says they are working on several strategies to prevent residents from ending up with no place to go.

The City of Jacksonville has deemed the apartments unsafe, and people currently living there will need to move out as early as October 27th. One of those residents, Scott Haber, says he has no idea where he will go next.

“I mean, you’re basically telling 300 residents that, hey, this is what has to be done with Town Center. Basically, we don’t care where you go, or how you go. Just get out,” said Haber.

Director of Neighborhood Improvement Services, Tracy Jackson, says the city is offering financial aid to current residents, but the amount they will be able to give will depend on available rental inventory. She says the city is also working with the Board of Realtors requesting them to list as many rental properties as possible as well as grant priority to those coming out of the Town Center Apartment Homes.

“You know, and that the city is going to do everything possible to make sure that the people will not end up homeless and on the street. I know that they’re going to look out for the best interest for their residents for their citizens,” she added.

Onslow County has also been reviewing proposals for affordable housing complexes. Assistant County Manager, Glenn Hargett says they are reviewing many different options and areas for a new affordable housing complex.



“And that’s why we mentioned that we’re looking for experienced developers, and we are looking for people who might even consider setting aside some units for disabled persons, veterans, seniors, or some other disadvantaged population that’s not otherwise mentioned,” said Hargett.

The city encourages current Town Center residents to visit the Onslow Community Outreach Services Center on Hargett Street to apply for financial aid opportunities.