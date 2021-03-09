Two children who went missing in Craven County found safe

COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A search for two children who went missing Tuesday evening in the Cove City area of Craven County had a happy ending with both found.

Maj. David McFadyen with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WNCT’s Camila Barco that the children, ages 10 and 12, were found safe around 10:30 p.m. Both were last seen riding bicycles around 6 p.m. in the 6600 block of Hwy. 55 in Cove City when they got lost in the woods, McFadyen said.

Police and deputies were joined in the search by a helicopter crew that was also searching the area.

